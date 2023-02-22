Even though The Fast and the Furious franchise might seem like it is spearheading the “dangerous driving in action movies” trope, John Wick is steadily creeping up behind Vin Diesel and co!

In a new action-packed featurette ahead of John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves details all of the various weaponry and tools that the assassin uses, and the list is getting pretty long because it now includes some fancy driving sequences. “We have all the John Wick swag: cars, new weapons, Jiu-Jitsu,” Reeves said, adding that they cranked it up a notch with this installment. “With Chapter 4, we took it to another level.”

With a new level comes months of training for Reeves, who has said that the latest flick has been the hardest physical role of his career thus far. “It’s been about 12 weeks of training. It’s new levels of action. You know, nun-chucks. Which was challenging,” Reeves explained, along with footage of him cursing out an innocent pair of nun-chucks. Does Vin Diesel have nun-chucks? Didn’t think so.

The actor continues, “John Wick action asks just a little bit more. And you see the effort and the commitment from the team. For Chapter 4 we wanted to bring the muscle cars back. We’re gonna have a sequence around the Arc De Triomphe,” he added, detailing the elaborate scene they shot outside the French monument.

Stunt coordinator Scott Rogers explained the logistics of the scene, “We tore all the doors off and lost the windshield,” Rogers said, adding that Reeves had to do a reverse 180, while reloading his weapons and shooting. This might sound like Fast and Furious-level action, but Reeves was up for the challenge. “He actually started getting too good in the car,” Rogers added. Hear that, Momoa?! Your time is up!

The latest installment in the series will follow Reeves as he continues his expedition to look cool in every country on the planet, this time taking production to Germany, Japan, France, and the US. As Reeves states in the clip, “Have we gone too far?” To which we say “NO!” The action simply cannot stop until Wick owns his own dog hotel.

John Wick 4 arrives in theaters on March 24, 2023

