Rina Sawayama is set to perform at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars Party next month after confirming the news on social media. Eric McCormack and MJ Rodriguez are also set to appear at John’s popular viewing party on March 12.

“Founded by my wonderful friend @eltonofficial, they’re on an incredibly important mission to end HIV stigma and inequalities around the world, and to spread more love and compassion,” Sawayama tweeted.

“I am overjoyed to be reuniting with old and new friends on one of my favorite nights of the year, especially after missing last year’s viewing party due to an unfortunate clash of schedules with my ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour,” John shared in a statement via Rolling Stone. “As always, I am so appreciative of every attendee, donor and sponsor who continues to support the Foundation’s work across the globe in the fight to end AIDS. With such meaningful generosity, we can make a healthier and more inclusive world.”

Sawayama and John have been close friends for quite a while. Between collabing on a version of her song “Chosen Family” and speaking highly of each other in past interviews, her performance announcement is just another step.

“Elton doesn’t realize how many people’s lives he’s made by contacting them and telling them that their work is great, that the work is seen,” she told the New York Times in their 2021 joint interview.