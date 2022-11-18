What Is Rina Sawayama’s Song Setlist For The ‘Hold The Girl Tour?’

If you’ve considered seeing Rina Sawayama live, you better act fast. The British singer will wrap up the American leg of her Hold The Girl tour in the coming weeks. Yes, the tour started off on rocky ground after a medical reaction forced Rina to cancel opening night in Brooklyn. However, after making a full recovery, the songwriter hasn’t missed a show since.

Based on videos Rina has shared on social media, the tour’s set design, lighting, and costuming all match the intense alternative pop sound permeated across her album. Songs “Frankenstein” and “This Is Hell” are sure to be crowd favorites. But to be honest, the entire album is loaded with vocals and instrumentation perfect for any dance floor.

You can see the setlist for the tour, as well as all of the remaining tour dates, below.

1. “Minor Feelings”

2. “Hold The Girl”

3. “Catch Me In The Air”

4. “Hurricanes”

5. “Your Age”

6. “Imagining”

7. “STFU!”

8. “Frankenstein”

9. “Holy (Til You Let Me Go)”

10. “Bad Friend”

11. “Send My Love To John”

12. “Phantom”

13. “To Be Alive”

14. “LUCID”

15. “Beg For You” (Charli XCX cover)

16. “Comme Des Garçons (Like The Boy)”

17. “XS”

11/18 — San Diego, CA @ Soma

11/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/21 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/28 — New York, NY @ Avant Gardner

11/29 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/30 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

12/02 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner