Rina Sawayama is having a big year, after unveiling her new album Hold The Girl and bringing those songs on the road on one of the most anticipated tours of this fall. Though she’s been unstoppable, something came in the way of her New York show at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner last night.

“Brooklyn, I’m so sorry to have to cancel the show tonight,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been on vocal rest where possible for 5 days and have had steroid injections but during the last hour I gradually started to lose my voice. This has never happened before and I’m so sorry if u have travelled far.”

She added, “plz hold on to ur tickets if u can, my team r working hard in trying to reschedule this date. as u know performing live is my favourite part of what I do so this is absolutely heartbreaking and I can only apologise if I let u down. We will update as soon as possible @avantgbk.”

Most fans are understanding, insisting that she rest and take care of herself. Hopefully she’s able to reschedule it soon without missing any forthcoming tour dates. So far, she’s still set to play in Boston tonight.