Hold The Girl, the upcoming second album from Rina Sawayama, is set to drop on September 2. That will give US-based fans a couple months to familiarize themselves with the album before Sawayama is in their area: Today, she announced a run of tour dates for the US for November.

The first of the 13 shows goes down in Brooklyn on November 1, and from there, Sawayama will find herself in Boston, Charlotte, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Houston, other cities before wrapping the trek in Los Angeles on the 23rd. Tickets go on sale on July 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

Sawayama also noted while sharing the dates on Twitter, “can’t wait to perform the record for u [smiling crying emoji]. which songs from the first record do u wanna hear ??”

Check out the list of tour dates below.

USA TOUR

tickets on sale Friday at 10am local can’t wait to perform the record for u 🥲 which songs from the first record do u wanna hear ?? pic.twitter.com/9GqMzk33EK — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) July 26, 2022

11/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

11/04 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/05 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/06 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/08 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/09 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/11 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/12 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

11/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/18 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

11/21 — Oakland, CA @ FoxTheater

11/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Hold The Girl is out 9/2 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.