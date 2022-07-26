Hold The Girl, the upcoming second album from Rina Sawayama, is set to drop on September 2. That will give US-based fans a couple months to familiarize themselves with the album before Sawayama is in their area: Today, she announced a run of tour dates for the US for November.
The first of the 13 shows goes down in Brooklyn on November 1, and from there, Sawayama will find herself in Boston, Charlotte, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Houston, other cities before wrapping the trek in Los Angeles on the 23rd. Tickets go on sale on July 29 at 10 a.m. local time.
Sawayama also noted while sharing the dates on Twitter, “can’t wait to perform the record for u [smiling crying emoji]. which songs from the first record do u wanna hear ??”
Check out the list of tour dates below.
11/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
11/04 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
11/05 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
11/06 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/08 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/09 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/11 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/12 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
11/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/16 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/18 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
11/21 — Oakland, CA @ FoxTheater
11/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Hold The Girl is out 9/2 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.