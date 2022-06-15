Rina Sawayama’s new single “This Hell” is about a month old now, and what a month it’s had: After releasing the song on mid-May, Sawayama performed it on The Tonight Show. Now, the song (which comes from the upcoming album Hold This Girl) gets a sleek new video today in which Sawayama gets married (seemingly in a three-way arrangement, given the post-“you-may-kiss-the-bride” lip-locking) before taking over a cowboy bar.

Sawayama says of making the video, “It was amazing to get back together with director Ali Kurr (‘XS’, ‘Bad Friend’) for the video for ‘This Hell.’ We always like to tell engaging stories through film together so this one was about love and community in the face of hatred and dissent.”

She also previously said of the song, “The past couple of years I’ve been listening to lots of female country singers and wanted to write a euphoric and tongue-in-cheek country-pop song. I’ve been dreaming of working with Paul Epworth my entire career so I knew it was meant to be when we finished this song in a day. I put in as many iconic pop culture moments as I can, but the song is more than that.”

Watch the “This Hell” video above.

Hold This Girl is out 9/2 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.