Rina Sawayama broke through in 2020 with Sawayama and will be continuing her world domination with her next LP, Hold This Girl, which was announced only a couple of days ago alongside the release of the fierce single “This Hell.”

Last night, she brought that track to late-night television with an ebullient performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She flaunts the sass of the song with killer dance moves in killer outfits, including leather mini-skirts and cowboy hats, which really convey her sonic mixing of country and glam rock.

The track was produced by Paul Epworth, who has worked with Adele and previously won Grammy Awards for Producer Of The Year.

“The past couple of years I’ve been listening to lots of female country singers and wanted to write a euphoric and tongue-in-cheek country-pop song,” Sawayama said in a statement. “I’ve been dreaming of working with Paul Epworth my entire career so I knew it was meant to be when we finished this song in a day. I put in as many iconic pop culture moments as I can, but the song is more than that.”

Watch her performance of “This Hell” above.

Hold This Girl is out 9/2 via Dirty Hit. pre-order it here.