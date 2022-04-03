If you’ve been following the work of pop girls who make it a priority to work with queer artists, like Charli XCX, Kim Petras, and Rina Sawayama, then you’ve probably already come across the work of Pabllo Vittar. The activist, drag queen, and singer-songwriter has been making and releasing her own music for years now, but recent pop looks from major icons like Charli and even Lady Gaga has put her on the map in a new way. So does this new collaboration with Rina, and the clubby, glitchy track is reminiscent of her own dance bop, “Comme Des Garcon.” For her part, Rina is thrilled to collaborate with Pabllo on both the song and the video itself.

“I have been such an admirer of Pabllo for so long — she is nothing short of an icon and so for us to collaborate on an original, I wanted a moment that felt fitting,” Rina said in a press release. “When she sent me the idea for “Follow Me” I was just in love with it immediately and the process from then has been a dream. From working on the music to the video, I’m honored to be a part of the song and be let into her world — I hope both hers and my gorgeous fans are as obsessed with it as we are.”

Pabllo said pretty much the same thing, calling Rina an “icon” as well and talking about how fun the video was to shoot. “I’m so excited to release this song with Rina — she is such an icon and I’m so pleased we managed to make this song work as it’s the perfect combination of our music styles,” the drag queen said in a statement. “I really hope the fans love it as much as we do. Shooting the video was so much fun as well, wearing iconic outfits, and strutting our stuff on the runway! SERVE!”

You better! Check out the clip up top.