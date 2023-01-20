Since the beginning of the month, Rosalía has teased her upcoming single “LLYLM.” On Wednesday (January 18), the Spanish pop star revealed the release date for her English-language track.

Rosalía spent Christmas and New Year’s Day in Tokyo, Japan with her boyfriend, Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro. While still in Tokyo during the first week of January, she started teasing “LLYLM” on TikTok. In the English-language track, she repeatedly sings, “Lie like you love me.” Rosalía has since posted most clips of the song on her social media accounts.

On Twitter, Rosalía revealed that “LLYLM” will be released on January 27. She simply posted the date without any further information.

JAN 27 — R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) January 18, 2023

“LLYLM” isn’t the first time that Rosalía has sang in English. On her debut album, 2017’s Los Ángeles, she covered Bonnie “Prince” Billy’s track “I See A Darkness.”

Earlier this week, Rosalía was in Paris for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show. She became the first woman to perform live at Louis Vuitton Men’s Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week. Rosalía performed her recent hits like “Saoko” and the “Candy” remix featuring Chencho Corleone from her Motomami album.

Rosalía also served as the musical curator for the fashion show. Her set that was spun by DJ Clara3000 also played the Brazilian funk banger “Sento No Bico Da Glock” by DJ Gabriel Do Borel, MC Lucy, and MC Rogê and Domincan rapper Angel Dior’s song “AIO.”