Rauw Alejandro dropped his highly-anticipated album Saturno today (November 11). The Puerto Rican superstar also released the music video for “Lejos Del Cielo” that’s in-line in the LP’s sci-fi feel.

In Saturno, Alejandro explores the roots of reggaeton music while sonically pushing the genres to new places. Two of the genre’s pioneers are featured on the LP. Alejandro remade Baby Rasta‘s classic “Punto 40” with the Puerto Rico artist himself. DJ Playero, who helped shape the sound of reggaeton, produced “De Carolina,” Alejandro’s ode to the city where he was born.

“I wanted to take my fans on a ride through my mind, my emotions, and the sounds that influenced me,” Alejandro said in a statement.

Alejandro embraces elements of electronica throughout the 18-track LP. The sexy reggaeton romp “Que Rico Ch**gamos” features flourishes of synth. “Lejos Del Cielo” is another dreamy moment where he adds an electronic allure to reggaeton. Alejandro also released the video for “Lejos” where he is working at a factory with aliens — a fitting theme since the album was inspired by his mom telling him that he was from another planet.

“I believed my mom because I knew I was destined for something out of this world. That’s why I named the album ‘Saturno,'” Alejandro said.

Alejandro also explores other genres like rock and new wave in the computerized “Corazon Despeinado” and frenetic “Dime Quién???” He will be performing at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on November 17. He is up for eight nominations. Alejandro is tied with his girlfriend, Spanish pop star Rosalía, who also received eight nominations.

Saturno is out now via Sony Music Latin. Listen to it here.