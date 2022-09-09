Rosalía took over the world this year with the massive Motomami, an album that became more and more anticipated with every fiery single and provocative music video. Even after unveiling the wildly successful LP, she released the one-off song “Despechá.” Now she’s back again with more material from Motomami.

The star unleashed Motomami + today, the deluxe version of the record. It features a remix of “Candy” with Chencho Corleone, a live version of “La Fama,” “Despechá,” as well as a handful of brand new songs: “Aislamiento,” “La Kilié,” “LAX,” and “Chiri.” They all prove Rosalía’s status as a relentless hitmaker; she has a real knack for songs that stick. This is especially true with the instantly infectious track “La Kilié,” which kicks off with a sputtering beat and Rosalía’s hypnotic vocals casting a spell on the listener.

Rosalía’s album received praise from tons of celebrities, including pop singer Lorde. “I’ve listened to the Rosalía album every day since it came out,” she wrote in the newsletter. “F*ck, it’s so good, I gagged when I heard that interpolation of ‘Archangel,’ ‘Hentai’ is genius, ‘Sakura’… projects like this remind me why I live for pop music — at its best, there’s nothing better.”

Listen to “Aislamiento” above and check out “La Kilié,” “LAX,” and “Chiri” below.