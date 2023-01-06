It’s a new year and Rosalía is already teasing new music. Yesterday (January 5), the Spanish pop star played a preview of her new song that’s been dubbed “Lie Like You Love Me” on TikTok.

Rosalía is continuing to enjoy her romantic vacation in Tokyo, Japan with her boyfriend Rauw Alejandro. On TikTok, she posted and then later deleted a video of herself cruising through a lake with Alejandro. In the video, she is singing along to an unreleased song. Rosalía repeatedly sings, “Lie like you love me,” which fans have named the track that appears will be in English. Though in English, the preview shows the song has a bit of a flamenco sound to it that she’s known for.

. @Rosalia adelanta en TikTok un adelanto de su próximo single pic.twitter.com/N7XJafRyBa — MOTOMAMI TOUR (@MOTOMAMlTOUR) January 5, 2023

There’s no word yet on when to expect the release of “Lie Like You Love Me.” Last month, Rosalía dropped a remix of her hit “Despechá” with Cardi B. Since then, she has spent Christmas and New Year’s Eve with Alejandro in Tokyo. On New Year’s Day, the Latin power couple had an epic karaoke session where they covered classics like Lady Gaga’s “Alejandro” and Cher’s “Believe.” For the reggaeton fans, they also sang Daddy Yankee’s breakthrough hit “Gasolina” together.

