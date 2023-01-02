rosalia, rauw alejandro
Rosalía And Rauw Alejandro’s Epic New Year’s Day Karaoke Session Included Hits By Lady Gaga And Cher

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro celebrated New Year’s Day in a karaoke bar in Japan. The Latin music power couple shared videos from their epic karaoke session where they sang classic songs by Lady Gaga, Cher, and Daddy Yankee.

Rosalía and Alejandro arrived in Tokyo, Japan last month to spend Christmas there. They stayed there to ring in the new year as well. On New Year’s Eve, they hung out with another Latin music power couple in Japan, Mexican crooner Christian Nodal and his girlfriend Cazzu. Addison Rae was also spotted with the group.

On New Year’s Day, Rosalía and Alejandro went to a karaoke bar with Nodal and Cazzu. In their Instagram Stories, Rosalía and Alejandro shared videos of their cute karaoke duets. Sharing one microphone together, the couple sang along to Lady Gaga’s hit “Alejandro” from her 2009 EP The Fame Monster. Alejandro playfully changed the lyric “Alejandro” to “Fernando” while singing with Rosalía.

Rosalía and Alejandro later sang Cher’s 1998 hit “Believe” to each other. They danced around to the electro-pop classic while belting their hearts out. Rosalía also joined Alejandro for a duet of Daddy Yankee’s 2004 smash “Gasolina” that opened the flood gates for reggaeton music. Alejandro tackled Daddy Yankee’s part while Rosalía sang along to the woman’s part of the song that was originally sung by Glory.

