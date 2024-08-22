Sabrina Carpenter began starring as Maya on Disney’s Girl Meets World in 2014, the same year she started releasing music. She had just turned 15 when the Boy Meets World spin-off series premiered, but her star power was already evident. So, it makes sense that Carpenter is wholly unsurprised by the world-beating position she’s found herself occupying in 2024.

“When you’re a child and you just have a feeling of, I know I’m going to do this someday,” Carpenter told Paper. “I know I’m going to do this for the rest of my life. I know this is the path I need to follow, whatever that means for me, and whatever success that means for me is what I’m destined for.”

The multi-platinum-certified artist continued, “I have dreams and goals, and I will say I’m a little bit of a freak manifester sometimes, which is a blessing and a curse, depending on how you look at it. I always knew deep down that this was something I would do with my life, and I didn’t ever really doubt that, even when sh*t was hitting the ceiling fan.”

Carpenter culminated as a ubiquitous star this summer when “Please Please Please” became her first career No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, after “Espresso” took the world by storm and peaked at No. 3 on the chart. Carpenter will release Short N’ Sweet, her sixth full-length album, on Friday, August 23.