Last week, rumors started circulating, claiming that Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan had broken up. Another report described the pair’s relationship as “on-and-off.” There’s been no proof of the relationship coming to an end, though, and neither Keoghan nor Carpenter have publicly addressed the situation.

Well, actually, some believe that Carpenter has, albeit very subtly.

Over the past few days, some observant fans have noticed that the YouTube thumbnail for Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” video (above), which co-stars Keoghan, was changed. There’s a helpful before-and-after image here, and it shows that the newer thumbnail is taken from a similar point in the video as the previous thumbnail. The primary difference is that Keoghan is more clearly visible in the background of the new thumbnail. It could be a coincidence, or it could be Carpenter and her team finding a small way to shut down the break-up rumors.

Carpenter spoke about her romantic life in a June interview, saying, “The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do. Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory.”