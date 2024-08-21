Sabrina Carpenter drops a single, and it blazes up the Billboard Hot 100. “Espresso” peaked at No. 3, and “Please Please Please” became Carpenter’s first-ever No. 1 on the chart. The bar is high for “Taste,” which Carpenter just confirmed will be her next single from Short N’ Sweet, her sixth full-length studio album.
“Taste” and Short N’ Sweet will arrive simultaneously on Friday, August 23.
On Wednesday, August 21, Carpenter teased the accompanying Dave Meyers-directed video with a snippet revealing Jenna Ortega as Carpenter’s co-star.
In the teaser, Carpenter selects a knife from a bed full of weapons before charging toward a shower occupied by Ortega and a guy. The screen cuts to black when Carpenter goes to stab Ortega, and then Carpenter uses a knife as a mirror to fix her lipstick while singing, “Oh, I leave quite an impression.”
Carpenter’s fans immediately drew parallels between Carpenter’s “Taste” video snippet and the 1992 Oscar-winning film Death Becomes Her, which starred Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis.
Regardless, it’s a nice, nostalgic Disney reunion between Carpenter and Ortega. Carpenter and Ortega spent their formative years on Girls Meets World on Stuck In The Middle, respectively, before becoming bona fide A-listers.
Learn more about Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet album below.
Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tracklist
1. “Taste”
2. “Please Please Please”
3. “Good Graces”
4. “Sharpest Tool”
5. “Coincidence”
6. “Bed Chem”
7. “Espresso”
8. “Dumb & Poetic”
9. “Slim Pickins”
10. “Juno”
11. “Lie To Girls”
12. “Don’t Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour North American Dates
09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
09/26 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/02 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
10/03 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/05 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/11 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Ball
10/13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/17 — Saint Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
10/19 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/20 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/24 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/27 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/01 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/07 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/10 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
11/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
11/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
11/17 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
11/18 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Short N’ Sweet is out 8/23 via Island Records. Find more information here.