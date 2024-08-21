Sabrina Carpenter drops a single, and it blazes up the Billboard Hot 100. “Espresso” peaked at No. 3, and “Please Please Please” became Carpenter’s first-ever No. 1 on the chart. The bar is high for “Taste,” which Carpenter just confirmed will be her next single from Short N’ Sweet, her sixth full-length studio album.

“Taste” and Short N’ Sweet will arrive simultaneously on Friday, August 23.

On Wednesday, August 21, Carpenter teased the accompanying Dave Meyers-directed video with a snippet revealing Jenna Ortega as Carpenter’s co-star.

In the teaser, Carpenter selects a knife from a bed full of weapons before charging toward a shower occupied by Ortega and a guy. The screen cuts to black when Carpenter goes to stab Ortega, and then Carpenter uses a knife as a mirror to fix her lipstick while singing, “Oh, I leave quite an impression.”

Carpenter’s fans immediately drew parallels between Carpenter’s “Taste” video snippet and the 1992 Oscar-winning film Death Becomes Her, which starred Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis.

Regardless, it’s a nice, nostalgic Disney reunion between Carpenter and Ortega. Carpenter and Ortega spent their formative years on Girls Meets World on Stuck In The Middle, respectively, before becoming bona fide A-listers.

