Sabrina Carpenter is the subject of a new Rolling Stone profile shared today (June 17), and notably, the piece reveals that Jack Antonoff worked on “about half” of Carpenter’s upcoming album, Short N’ Sweet. In the story, Carpenter also takes a minute to go to bat for Antonoff in his battle against the haters.

Carpenter says of Antonoff’s detractors, “F*ck them all. F*ck them all. I think he’s one of the most talented people I’ve ever met. When he’s in a room, he’s able to literally touch every instrument in the room and make it sound magical. He also works very fast, which I really appreciate because I work very fast.”

She also explained how she and Antonoff became friends, starting by meeting outside of a New York comedy club a couple years ago: “I was peeing my pants because I wanted to work with him for my whole life. After that, we, luckily enough, became friends; personalities meshed, and it was only a matter of time. He heard some of the stuff that I was working on for this album, and we just started to make magic.”

Meanwhile, Antonoff also offered a quote about Carpenter’s single “Please Please Please,” which he produced. Antonoff said, “There’s like an Olivia Newton [John] feeling, there’s a Dolly [Parton] feeling, there’s an incredibly super modern pop feeling. The little vocal runs she does are so bizarre and unique — they’re doing this really odd, classic, almost yodel-y country thing. She’s becoming one of the biggest young pop stars, and that song is such a statement of ­expressing yourself, not just lyrically, but sonically.”

