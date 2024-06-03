Sabrina Carpenter has a thing for making substantial announcements before performing at festivals. In April, Carpenter prefaced her impressive Coachella 2024 debut by releasing “Espresso,” which has ballooned into the biggest hit of her career — reaching Adele’s bedtime routine and the Billboard Hot 100 top 10. Now, Carpenter is preparing to perform at Governors Ball Music Festival 2024 on Saturday, June 8, and there will be even more curious eyes on her setlist after her latest announcement.

On Monday, June 3, Carpenter revealed that she would release Short N’ Sweet, her sixth full-length studio album, on August 23.

“I am so excited to announce my brand new album Short N’ Sweet coming in August,” Carpenter said in a statement. “This project is quite special to me, and I hope it’ll be something special to you, too. I also have a surprise coming for you on Thursday night so keep an eye out.”

To that end, a press release confirmed that “new music” is due out on Thursday, June 6, which probably explains Carpenter’s teaser video from yesterday, June 2. The 25-year-old pop supernova posted a 14-second video across her social media accounts showing her kissing the camera and leaving lipstick marks on the lens before a groovy instrumental plays.

Carpenter’s last LP was Emails I Can’t Send in July 2022 — home to Carpenter’s “Nonsense.”

Short N’ Sweet is out 8/23 via Island Records. Find more information here.