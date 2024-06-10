Last week, Sabrina Carpenter announced Short N’ Sweet, her forthcoming sixth full-length studio album, and she released “Please Please Please” alongside a video co-starring Barry Keoghan. Carpenter debuted the single during her Governors Ball 2024 set at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City on Saturday, June 8. Of course, the Carpenter also pulled off her now-iconic trick of ad-libbing the outro for “Nonsense,” the standout track from her 2022 album, Emails I Can’t Send.

“Do I text him back? / It’s such a tough call,” Carpenter sang in a video posted by Gov Ball on Instagram. “That won’t fit inside me / Bro, I’m dumb small / People who hate Pride can suck my Gov Balls.”

Predictably, Carpenter’s crowd erupted before she could add, “Happy Pride, New York! I love you so much.”

“Gov Ball, that was one of the biggest, loudest, most playful crowds I’ve ever seen,” Carpenter captioned her own Instagram carousel. “So grateful for each and every one of you!!!! Thanks for having us!”

Carpenter couldn’t possibly be riding any higher into this album cycle. The 25-year-old pop star dropped “Espresso” before her Coachella 2024 debut, and the song has consistently charted on the Billboard Hot 100 — peaking at No. 4 and sitting at No. 5 on the chart dated June 8.

Short N’ Sweet is out 8/23 via Island Records. Find more information here.