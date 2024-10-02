Sabrina Carpenter launched the Short N’ Sweet Tour recently, and an immediate takeaway is that it appears she’s done doing her famous “Nonsense” outros, which saw her creating new lyrics for the song to suit the current situation.

At the opening show of the tour, right before the “Nonsense” outro was supposed to begin, the video screen behind Carpenter intentionally glitched out, and behind her, an on-screen message read, “We apologize for the interruption of our program due to technical difficulties.” Check out a video of that here.

Some saw that as Carpenter retiring the outros, and now she has confirmed it herself. This doesn’t mean she’ll never do a “Nonsense” outro again, though.

In a new interview with Time, Carpenter said, “The extreme ‘it’s over forever’ is just not in my repertoire. Maybe I’ll feel random one day and bring it back. [But] that was for that album, for that era. You’ve got to keep a thing good.”

The interview is attached to Carpenter being named to the “Time100 Next” list, which recognizes a hundred “emerging leaders from across the world who are shaping the future.” Not only did Carpenter make the list, but she’s actually on one of the versions of the magazine cover.