Sabrina Carpenter took to Madison Square Garden for a show on her Short N’ Sweet Tour yesterday (September 29). The timing of her being in New York City is quite the coincidence, considering Carpenter is sort of involved in the ongoing federal investigation on NYC mayor Eric Adams. Of course, Carpenter didn’t let her time on stage pass by without mentioning the situation, as seen in a fan-shot video.

Between songs, Carpenter said to the audience, “Damn, what now?” After a pause, she continued, “Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted, or…?”

In case you missed it: Days ago, Adams pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy, and two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals, per CNN.

As for where Carpenter fits into this, it has to do with her “Feather” video, which was filmed inside a New York City church and which got a priest, Msgr. Jamie J. Gigantiello, relieved of his administrative duties involving oversight of Our Lady Of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Well, As The New York Post notes, Gigantiello was later subpoenaed over his business dealings, and investigators found a connection between him and Frank Carone, Adams’ former chief of staff. The situation led to jokes about Carpenter’s “involvement” in Adams’ legal woes.