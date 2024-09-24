In Columbus, Ohio last night (September 23), Sabrina Carpenter had one of the biggest moments of her music career so far: She launched the Short N’ Sweet tour. (Here’s the setlist for that performance.) It appears to have been a fun time, especially considering how she ended the evening.

The performance itself ended with the hit “Espresso,” but as fans filtered out of the venue, a pre-taped video of Carpenter played on a big screen on stage. The video features a bunch of clips of Carpenter looking at the camera and saying bye to her fans in different ways. In one, for example, she said, “Thanks for coming to my tour. I love singing! I hope you liked hearing me sing for that long.”

She says in another take, “Make sure to check out the merch table on your way out. There’s a lot of merch, or maybe there isn’t. Maybe it’s sold out. I don’t know: I filmed this months ago.” In another, she says, “Thanks for coming to the show! Hope you had a great night. Was that sincere?”

All in all, that little touch shows part of why Carpenter is so easy to root for: Aside from busting out great music, her personality is engaging and fun.