Shakira has used her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour to showcase her career-spanning collaborations.

Back on May 13, Shakira even treated the Bank Of America Stadium crowd in Charlotte, North to a surprise onstage reunion with Alejandro Sanz.

Today (May 23) the pair revealed the performance was not a one off link up. Now that Sanz’s new EP ¿Y Ahora Qué? has dropped supporters were given another musical collaboration. On the romantic new song, “Bésame,” Alejandro Sanz and Shakira will make you fall in love with love once again thanks to the record’s luscious harmonies and deeply poetic lyrics.

“Don’t think about it so much and kiss me / Let the mysteries / Kiss me at once / No fear, let’s go seriously forward/ Whoever it hurts, hold on / You don’t have to go back anymorе / Better come on, gеt behind the wheel / Don’t think about it so much and kiss me / Let the mysteries end / Kiss me at once / Zero fear, let’s go seriously, get ahead / Whoever it hurts, hold on,” the pair delicately sings across the chorus.

“Bésame” follows the duo’s 2005 song “La Tortura” and 2006’s “Te Lo Agradezco, Pero No.”

¿Y Ahora Qué? is out now via Sony. Find more information here.