Here Is Shakira’s ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour’ Setlist

Shakira is launching the North American leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour this year. That kicks off in May, but before that, she just started the tour overall in Brazil last night (February 11).
So, for North American fans wondering what they can expect when Shakira hits US shores in a few months, the setlist from yesterday’s show (via setlist.fm) might be telling.
Check out the setlist and Shakira’s upcoming North American tour dates below.
Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Setlist
1. “La Fuerte”
2. “Girl Like Me”
3. “Las De La Intuición/Estoy Aquí”
4. “Empire/Inevitable”
5. “Te Felicito/TQG”
6. “Don’t Bother”
7. “Acróstico”
8. “Copa Vacía/La Bicicleta/La Tortura”
9. “Hips Don’t Lie”
10. “Chantaje”
11. “Monotonía”
12. “Addicted To You/Loca”
13. “Soltera”
14. “Cómo Dónde Y Cuándo”
15. “Última”
16. “Ojos Así”
17. “Pies Descalzos, Sueños Blancos”
18. “Mama África”
19. “Antología”
20. “Poem To A Horse”
21. “Objection (Tango)”
22. “Whenever, Wherever”
23. “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)”
24. “She Wolf”
25. “BZRP Music Sessions #53”
Shakira’s 2025 North American Tour Dates: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour
05/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
05/15 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/20 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
05/22 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
05/26 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
05/29 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
05/31 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
06/04 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
06/06 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
06/11 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
06/13 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
06/15 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/20 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
06/22 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
06/26 — San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
06/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park