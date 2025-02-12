Here Is Shakira’s ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour’ Setlist

Shakira is launching the North American leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour this year. That kicks off in May, but before that, she just started the tour overall in Brazil last night (February 11).

So, for North American fans wondering what they can expect when Shakira hits US shores in a few months, the setlist from yesterday’s show (via setlist.fm) might be telling.

Check out the setlist and Shakira’s upcoming North American tour dates below.