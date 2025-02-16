Due to overwhelming demand, Shakira is back on the road for her 2025 Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. Now that the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer’s run around the globe has kicked off, fans are itchy to experience Shakira live.

Sadly, supporters in Peru are going to have to wait a while before that can see Shakira. Today (February 16), Shakira revealed that she is currently hospitalized over an abdominal issue in an Instagram stories post (viewable here courtesy of Pop Crave). Therefore, Shakira has had to postpone tonight’s show in Lima, Peru at Estadio Nacional.

Read Shakira’s full statement regarding the postponement below.