Shakira was supposed to launch her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in November, but she faced a bit of a problem, albeit a pretty great problem to have: Demand for tickets was so high that last week, she announced she made the decision to postpone the tour in order to move shows into larger venues.

Now, those dates are here. The new shows were announced today (October 21), and they go down in May and Junen 2025. Now, she’s playing places like Boston’s Fenway Park, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, and Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

For tickets, fans can register for an artist pre-sale until October 22 at 11:50 p.m. ET. Then, the general on-sale starts October 25 at noon local time. Find more information on Shakira’s website.

Check out the new tour dates below.