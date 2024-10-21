Shakira was supposed to launch her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in November, but she faced a bit of a problem, albeit a pretty great problem to have: Demand for tickets was so high that last week, she announced she made the decision to postpone the tour in order to move shows into larger venues.
Now, those dates are here. The new shows were announced today (October 21), and they go down in May and Junen 2025. Now, she’s playing places like Boston’s Fenway Park, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, and Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.
For tickets, fans can register for an artist pre-sale until October 22 at 11:50 p.m. ET. Then, the general on-sale starts October 25 at noon local time. Find more information on Shakira’s website.
Check out the new tour dates below.
Shakira’s 2025 Tour Dates: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour
05/13/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
05/15/2025 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/20/2025 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
05/22/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
05/26/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
05/29/2025 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
05/31/2025 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
06/04/2025 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
06/06/2025 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
06/11/2025 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
06/13/2025 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
06/15/2025 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/20/2025 — Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
06/22/2025 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
06/26/2025 — San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
06/28/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/30/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park