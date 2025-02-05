Music festival season is peeking around the corner. Today (February 3), one of the largest Latin music festival, Sueños, announced its lineup and dates. With some many breakout stars across its subgenres, the 2025 Sueños Festival lineup has something for everyone.

This year’s headlining slot have been filled with Shakira and Don Omar. On Saturday, May 24, Shakira will close out Sueños’ opening night at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois. The following day on Sunday, May 25, Don Omar will take over to wrap up the multi-day event.

Sueños Festival 2025 organizers confirmed Peso Pluma (May 24) and Grupo Frontera (May 25) as special breakout sets. Other notable acts featured on the lineup include Arcangel, El Afla, Gordo, Maria Becerra, Wisin, Tito Double P, Gonzy, and Sorry Papi.

Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is set to kick off days prior to the festival. Due to the difficulty in securing tickets for the tour, many fans are willing to go to bat for Sueños tickets.

Given the star power featured on this year’s lineup music lovers are encouraged to join the waitlist to increase their odds of snagging tickets. The public sale date for Sueños Festival 2025 is scheduled for Thursday, February 6 at 12 pm Central.

Find more information here. View the official flyer for Sueños Festival 2025 below.