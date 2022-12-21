Country pop star Shania Twain opened up in a new interview for People about her experience posing topless for the cover art of her single, “Waking Up Dreaming.” In the photo, she wears a traditional cowboy hat and some colorful boots, but was tame enough of a photo to exist on Instagram.

“I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear — if you’re wearing it with that, it’s fashionable,” Twain said. “I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don’t need to hide behind the clothes. I can’t even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I’m not even emotional about it; I just feel OK about it. It’s really liberating.”

“I hit this wall and was like, ‘Whoa, my confidence is regressing. My courage is dulling. Why am I allowing this?'” she added. “Frig that. I am not regressing… I’m not going to be shy about it. I want to be courageous about it, and I want to share that courage in the artwork that I am directing.”

Twain’s next album, Queen Of Me (which will feature “Waking Up Dreaming”), drops on February 3.