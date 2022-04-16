See if you can keep up with Harry Styles tonight. The former One Direction star, who is now a bonafide solo star big enough on his own to headline Coachella, has been having quite a time at the celebrity-infused event. First, he kicked off his set with his brand new single, “As It Was,” debuting it live for the first time. Then, he started to dive into some new material that fans haven’t even heard recorded versions of yet. Debuting two new songs so far, “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking,” Harry had another surprise for fans in the works: A casual Shania Twain medley.

Yes, that Shania Twain. I mean, when Harry Styles comes knocking, any pop star or country star is going to say yes to a guest appearance, but this one was definitely a surprise. Fans probably thought Stevie Nicks was more likely, given the friendship her and Harry have established, or even Kacey Musgraves, since they’ve toured together before. (Although, diehard fans of both will remember, Kacey and Harry covered Shania together). And Shania is definitely in line with the empowering, feminine music that Harry has expressed love for in the past. The pair performed Shania’s hits “Man, I Feel Like A Woman,” and “You’re Still The One,” check out footage of those below.

Harry Styles performs with Shania Twain during his #Coachella set. pic.twitter.com/05lj55JMBD — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2022

🎥| ¡Harry cantando 'Man, I feel like a Woman!' con Shania Twain en #Coachella! Vía LoadsOfMusic pic.twitter.com/ipDsoWjVr2 — Tours Daily (@toursdaiIy) April 16, 2022

Harry Styles and Shania Twain sing “You’re Still The One” at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/tmfZ1409GW — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2022