Over the past few months, a previously anonymous Twitter user who goes by @BiancaMedici69 — a reference to Leonardo DaVinci’s patron family during the Italian Rennaissance era — has been buying, selling, and collecting NFTs with the intention of supporting fellow artists. Over the past few months, the user behind the account would encourage their 13,000 followers to share artists’ artwork and purchase NFTs. Additionally, the account had helped launch fundraisers to provide aid to the people of Ukraine. Earlier this week, singer and prolific songwriter Sia revealed that she is the owner of the @BiancaMedici69 account.

“It’s been a joy quietly collecting NFTs this last year supporting other artists & causes,” tweeted the previously anonymous Twitter account. “And oh what fun being a secret Medici. But I think it may bring more attention to these artists & causes if I went ‘public.’ So Tuesday at 2pm PT, I will dox & reveal my true identity.”

It's been a joy quietly collecting NFTs this last year supporting other artists & causes. And oh what fun being a secret Medici 👀 But I think it may bring more attention to these artists & causes if I went “public” So Tuesday at 2pm PT, I will dox & reveal my true identity. — Bianca 'de Medici (@BiancaMedici69) March 7, 2022

Sia later tweeted from her personal account, “I am @BiancaMedici69.”

Although Sia, as @BiancaMedici69, tweeted that she has been “quietly collecting NFTs this last year,” the account has only been active since January. In her bio, she identifies as “Granddaughter of @cozomomedici,” who Snoop Dogg revealed last year was himself.

Despite their identities no longer being anonymous, both Snoop Dogg and Sia have continued to show interest in NFTs. Snoop, who recently purchased Death Row records expressed a desire to make the label an “NFT record label.”

Sia expressed in a tweet that she will “keep supporting this ecosystem, sharing and creating things that can help move the genre forward.”