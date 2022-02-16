Snoop Dogg has been a busy man. On Friday, he released his 19th album, BODR (Bacc On Death Row), and on Sunday, he joined Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Anderson .Paak at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Prior to those events, Snoop revealed that he acquired Death Row Records from MNRK Music Group and the private equity fund that owned it managed by Blackstone investment firm. Days after the acquisition, Snoop revealed his plans to make Death Row an NFT record label.

Snoop shared the news after making a surprise appearance in a devoted Clubhouse room on Monday. “Death Row will be an NFT label,” Snoop said. “We will be putting out artists through the metaverse. Just like we broke the industry when we was the first independent [label] to be major, I want to be the first major [label] in the metaverse.”

Snoop Dogg is also facing some legal problems after he was sued for an incident of sexual assault from 2013. The unnamed woman claims that the incident occurred after she attended one of Snoop’s shows in Anaheim, California.

You can hear Snoop Dogg talk about making Death Row an NFT label in the video above.

BODR is out now via Death Row/Create. Get it here.