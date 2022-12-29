The Avengers of SM’s girl groups are returning and kicking off 2023 for the SMCU (SM Culture Universe) next month.

What was once an unbelievable idea (to fans) of bringing some of the top K-pop female acts under SM Entertainment, and creating a girl group out of it, is now a tangible project that’s here to stay.

Officially confirming new music is on the way, GOT the beat shared the release date for their for their first EP, Stamp On It, alongside its album art. The project girl group will make their first comeback on January 16 but will do a pre-performance at SM Entertainment’s annual New Year concert, SMTOWN LIVE 2023.

No further information in regards to tracklist or possible member changes have been confirmed.

GOT the beat is SM Entertainment’s project girl group (similar to SM’s boy group SuperM) that debuted at the top of the year (January 3, 2022). The super girl group comprises of seven members including BoA, Girls’ Generations’ Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Wendy and Seulgi, and aespa’s Karina and Winter – all of which represent a generation of K-pop, and are considered the aces of their respective groups for being the main vocalists, main dancers, or both.

Check out the video for their debut single “Step Back” below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBY1AoiF5Vo