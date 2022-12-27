The days (or months) of having “two baddies, two baddies, one Porsche” stuck in your head may be (temporarily) gone soon.

Yesterday (December 26), SM Entertainment announced that a repackaged album is coming from NCT 127. Following the release of their fourth studio album 2 Baddies with the lead single of the same name, the record-breaking NCT sub-unit comprises Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan will return with Ay-Yo next month on January 30.

The repackaged album will contain the same 12 songs from 2 Baddies but will include three additional tracks including the lead single “Ay-Yo.” Pre-orders for the album will begin on January 6.

Check out the tracklist to 2 Baddies below:

1. “Faster”

2. “질주 (2 Baddies)”

3. “Time Lapse”

4. “불시착 (Crash Landing)”

5. “Designer”

6. “윤슬 (Gold Dust)”

7. “흑백 영화 (Black Clouds)”

8. “Playback”

9. “Tasty (貘)”

10. “Vitamin”

11. “LOL (Laugh-Out-Loud)”

12. “1, 2, 7 (TIME STOPS)”

Between now and January 30, NCT 127 will be making their way back to the States for three additional stops on their Neo City: The Link tour. The group will make stops in Chicago, IL on January 9, Houston, TX on January 11, and Atlanta, GA on January 13. The group will head to South America to perform in major cities like Sao Paulo, Brazil (January 18-20), followed by Santiago, Chile (January 22), Bogota, Colombia (January 25), and Mexico City, Mexico (January 28).