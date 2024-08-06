STAYC Girls Continue To Hold It Down With ‘Metamorphic’

Over the past decade and some, South Korean producer duo Black Eyed Pilseung — composed of Rado and Choi Kyusung — have produced countless of hits for K-pop artists. With songs like SISTAR’s “Touch My Body” and TWICE’s “Like Ooh-Ahh,” “Cheer Up,” “TT,” “Likey,” and “Fancy,” it was only a matter of time these K-pop producing powerhouses would establish their own label, High Up Entertainment, and debut their own girl group.

In 2020, STAYC (an acronym for “Star To A Young Culture”) debuted as a six-member girl group under High Up with a “teen fresh” concept that would take bubble gum pop to another level; exploring sounds to complement the variety of vocal colors within the group. Their single “So Bad,” from their self-titled single album, is an electrifying pop track that combines drum and bass with synth waves. The six-member girl group — composed of Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon, and J — then went on to become hit viral sensations with their second single “ASAP” that had South Korea and the K-pop community dancing along. Their popularity only continued to consistently go up, as a slew of single-albums and EPs continued to flow into their discography; awarding them with the Digital Song Award for “ASAP” and Best Rookie Award at the Golden Disc Awards in 2022. In 2023, their music video “Bubble” won Best Music Video at the Melon Music Awards.

As the group soon approaches their fourth anniversary this November, the group released their first studio album, Metamorphic, earlier this month (July 1) with their lead single “Cheeky Icy Thang” and supporting track “1 Thing”. Just like the title, the album celebrates STAYC’s colorful sounds and voices while continuing to stay true to their electro-bubblegum pop roots. The 14-track project explores solo (“Roses” by Isa), unit (“Find” by Sieun, Seeun and J; “Fakin’” by Sumin and Yoon) , and group tracks.

Ahead of KCON 2024 in Los Angeles, California, Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon, and J briefly chat it up to discuss this chapter in their careers and what’s to come.

So, how does it feel to finally release a first album?

Sumin: So, in general, since this is our first album where we were able to try different styles, we’re really happy. There were some songs that fans have been waiting for – that we’ve been preparing – and now we were finally able to include that in Metamorphic. We also participated in writing the lyrics for some of the songs, so it was very meaningful in that sense.

How long did it take to produce this album?

Sumin: Maybe 2 years? ‘Cause there were songs that we had been working on for a long time like maybe not the entire thing but there were some things that we’ve been preparing for a long time.