Last year, we took note of Tate McRae as a rising pop star, alongside Olivia Rodrigo and Remi Wolf, that everyone should keep their eyes on. So far, she’s been proving it by unveiling a bunch of attention-grabbing singles lately, like the emotive “Chaotic” and the envious “She’s All I Wanna Be.” Today, she’s finally announced her highly anticipated debut album, which will include those tracks: I Used To Think I Could Fly is out May 27.

When we spoke to her in March of last year, she discussed how she went from a dance superstar to an internationally famous singer. She was only 17 years old when she released her first EP All The Things I Never Said, which received acclaim from some of the most prestigious music publications. “The crazy thing is that I’m still trying to find my sound,” she said. “I think there are a million different ways that you can play around, and a different million different artists [to work with] that will shoot you in different directions. But I can’t really define what I do [musically]. I think it changes every month… You can do so many things nowadays.”

Check out the album art for I Used To Think I Could Fly below.

I Used To Think I Could Fly is out 5/27 via RCA Records. Pre-order it here.