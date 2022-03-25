We tapped Tate McRae as a rising pop star to watch back in 2021, and since then she has not disappointed. Also an extremely talented teenage dancer, Tate has shifted gears lately to focus on her music career, and the transition has been a seamless one. Following up her initial 2020 EP, All The Things I Never Said, she came out of the gate in early 2021 with the follow-up, Too Young To Be Sad, which spawned hit singles like “You Broke Me First” and “Rubberband.”

Now, she’s finally ready to put out a full-length project, and her debut album is slated to drop sometime later this year. Early singles for the project include “Feel Like Sh*t” and the insanely catchy anthem “She’s All I Wanna Be,” which might still technically be sad, lyrics-wise, but is a much more upbeat tune from Tate. Today, she’s back to the vulnerable, slower ballads with “Chaotic,” the third single for the forthcoming album. This song is a bluesy reflection on how hard it can be to change, to grow up, and leave behind old habits and old relationships. It sits comfortably within the sad-streaked palette Tate has already established for getting her emotions out in song form. Check it out up top and keep an ear out for more information about her forthcoming debut record.