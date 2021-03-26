How Tate McRae Went From Dance Superstar To Music’s Next Big Thing

Despite the pandemic’s persistent pandemonium, Tate McRae was able to turn the trash year of 2020 into a time of professional triumph. After the drop of her debut EP All The Things I Never Said last January, the 17-year-old Calgary native was christened “one to watch” by Uproxx, Rolling Stone, Forbes, and more. Following the release of the melodic “Tear Myself Apart” (written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell), and the Billboard-charting hit “You Broke Me First” (which would become 2020’s fourth most-streamed song by a female artist), she earned an MTV VMA nomination for Push Best New Artist during the summer.

McRae’s appealing, genre-bending approach is only bolstered by a winning combination of engaging lyricism and irrefutable stage presence. Although she became a music sensation seemingly overnight, her entertainment industry takeover is nearly a decade in the making, thanks to an impressive run as a commercially-successful dancer.

“When people say, ‘Oh, she dances,’ it blows my mind because that’s my original thing,” the doe-eyed multihyphenate tells Uproxx over Zoom. “I always used to say ‘I’m a dancer who sings, not a singer who dances.’ That’s how it always went.”

McRae began dancing at the age of six, and despite “hating classes” during that time due to the constriction of her boundless energy, she was able to go from being “a backrow dancer” to a front-and-center star. (“I was super terrible in the beginning,” she laughs before taking a sip of her Starbucks drink.) At age 11, she joined her mother’s company YYC Dance Project and underwent ballet instruction at the School of Alberta Ballet, the home base of the Alberta Dance Company.

Through “training [her] ass off” and learning her history, McRae’s control, awe-inspiring flexibility, and magnetic performance ability quickly developed. She’s not a one-trick pony either, as she’s shown great skill in the contemporary, jazz, and hip-hop dance styles. (Tate’s music videos and performances, choreographed by Michelle Dawley and herself, also feature her versatile moves. The visual for “Stupid” features hip-hop tinged isolations — movements independent from other parts of the body — while her contemporary chops are on full display in “That Way.”)

After taking over Canada’s dance scene, it only made sense for McRae to bring her talents to the United States. She was crowned “Best Female Dancer” at the Dance Awards in New York City, not once or twice, but thrice (2013, 2015, and 2018). In between her training and accolades, she found time to perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and on Justin Bieber’s Purpose World Tour. This merely scratches the surface.

In 2016, McRae became the first Canadian finalist on the hit reality series So You Think You Can Dance, working with Emmy Award-winning contemporary choreographer Travis Wall, husband and wife hip-hop duo NappyTabs, and salsa dancer Stephanie Stevenson during her time on the show. She was second-runner up overall, a massive accomplishment given the competitive nature of her season, which featured dancers ages 8 to 13 for the first (and as of now, only) time.

Post-SYTYCD, McRae continued to work on her own choreography by uploading videos to YouTube for a weekly series called “Create With Tate.” After a recording glitch during a late-night dance session in 2017, however, the segment inadvertently kicked off her music career.