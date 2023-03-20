Taylor Swift launched The Eras Tour with two shows in Glendale, Arizona this past weekend, and it has people excited. JJ Watt was in attendance one night and he was blown away by both the production value and by Swift’s stamina during the 3-hour show. Kelsea Ballerini (who you may have seen on Saturday Night Live earlier this month) is another celebrity Swiftie who is so obsessed that even in the middle of her own concert, she just had to know if one of her favorite songs made the setlist.

While performing in Atlantic City on March 17, between songs, Ballerini needed her curiosity satisfied, so she asked her audience, “Can I just level with you for a minute? Is anyone stalking The Eras Tour? Has it started? I just have one… I’m gonna stalk it after this, but I have one question: Is ‘Cruel Summer’ on the setlist?”

The audience cheered in affirmation, and once Ballerini got her answer, she gave a celebratory gesture and added, “Wow, that’s my Super Bowl, I gotta be honest. Alright, wow, that’s all I needed to know. Thank you for that. It’s like live updates.”

Indeed, “Cruel Summer” is on the setlist: It was the second song Swift performed on both nights so far.

