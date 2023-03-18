What Is Taylor Swift’s Setlist Of Songs For ‘The Eras Tour?’

Taylor Swift kicked off her highly-anticipated Eras Tour last night (March 17) in Glendale, Arizona.

As she noted during the show, Swift would be taking the audience through her albums, era-by-era. She opened with Lover selections, using none other than the house from the title track’s music video as a backdrop.

From there, the stage setup shifted to sparkly yellow, signaling that Fearless was next. Other surprises were in store after that, including a special song unique to each show.

Swift also played for a staggering three hours, making it a truly powerful journey through over ten studio albums and two re-recorded ones.

“It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour,” Swift said, sitting at the piano. “We added four new records to the family… I also decided to re-record my first six albums… I missed you so much. I can’t even go into how much I missed you, because there’s no way to verbalize it.”

Most of these songs marked the first time Swift played them live. Uproxx was also in attendance at the show. Read the official review about her Eras stadium show here.

Continue scrolling to view the full first night setlist.

1. “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince”

2. “Cruel Summer”

3. “The Man”

4. “You Need To Calm Down”

5. “Lover”

6. “The Archer”

7. “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”

8. “You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)”

9. “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)”

10. “Tis The Damn Season”

11. “Willow”

12. “Marjorie”

13. “Champagne Problems”

14. “Tolerate It”

15. “Ready For It”

16. “Delicate”

17. “Don’t Blame Me”

18. “Look What You Made Me Do”

19. “Enchanted”

20. “22 (Taylor’s Version)”

21. “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version)”

22. “I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version)”

23. “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

24. “Invisible String”

25. “Betty”

26. “The Last Great American Dynasty”

27. “August”

28. “Illicit Affairs”

29. “My Tears Ricochet”

30. “Cardigan”

31. “Style”

32. “Blank Space”

33. “Shake It Off”

34. “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”

35. “Bad Blood”

36. “Mirrorball” (acoustic)

37. “Tim McGraw”

38. “Lavender Haze”

39. “Anti-Hero”

40. “Midnight Rain”

41. “Vigilante Sh*t”

42. “Bejeweled”

43. “Mastermind”

44. “Karma”