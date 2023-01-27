At midnight, Taylor Swift dropped her new video for Midnights standout “Lavender Haze.” It’s a visually lovely clip and it’s also packed full of Easter eggs, as fan have uncovered in the hours since the video’s release.

For one, some have noticed an apparent tribute to boyfriend Joe Alwyn: At one point in the video, the constellations for both of their zodiac signs, Sagittarius and Pisces, can be seen. Indeed, Swift previously explained about the song’s meaning, “I guess theoretically when you’re in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud,” she added. “And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now — not just, like, quote-unquote public figures — because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it.”

Taylor Swift pays tribute to boyfriend Joe Alwyn in the “Lavender Haze” music video by including the constellations for their zodiac signs, Sagittarius and Pisces. pic.twitter.com/Vm3w3p1kJK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2023

Furthermore, Swifties also believe the video teases that Swift is working on re-recording Speak Now as the next “Taylor’s Version” album: The video features koi fish, which also appeared on the guitar she played during the Speak Now tour back in the day, as well as in her “Anti-Hero” video.

Taylor Swift seems to tease 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' more after including koi fish in the “Lavender Haze” music video. pic.twitter.com/26fNaShALg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2023

The Koi fish are on the guitar that Taylor used during the Speak Now tour, this guitar was also featured in the Anti-Hero Mv pic.twitter.com/T1KMz0rXWV — sam 🕰 (@the13lakes_sam) January 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Swift herself wrote of the video on Instagram, “There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze. There is my incredible costar [Laith Ashley De La Cruz] who I absolutely adored working with. This was the first video I wrote out of the 3 that have been released, and this one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream. Hope you like it.”

Watch the “Lavender Haze” video above.