Pop

Taylor Swift Fans Are Spotting Easter Eggs In The ‘Lavender Haze’ Video, Including A Possible ‘Taylor’s Version’ Tease

At midnight, Taylor Swift dropped her new video for Midnights standout “Lavender Haze.” It’s a visually lovely clip and it’s also packed full of Easter eggs, as fan have uncovered in the hours since the video’s release.

For one, some have noticed an apparent tribute to boyfriend Joe Alwyn: At one point in the video, the constellations for both of their zodiac signs, Sagittarius and Pisces, can be seen. Indeed, Swift previously explained about the song’s meaning, “I guess theoretically when you’re in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud,” she added. “And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now — not just, like, quote-unquote public figures — because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it.”

Furthermore, Swifties also believe the video teases that Swift is working on re-recording Speak Now as the next “Taylor’s Version” album: The video features koi fish, which also appeared on the guitar she played during the Speak Now tour back in the day, as well as in her “Anti-Hero” video.

Meanwhile, Swift herself wrote of the video on Instagram, “There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze. There is my incredible costar [Laith Ashley De La Cruz] who I absolutely adored working with. This was the first video I wrote out of the 3 that have been released, and this one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream. Hope you like it.”

Watch the “Lavender Haze” video above.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×