Swifties have a lot to celebrate today! Taylor Swift has finally dropped the long-awaited music video for “Lavender Haze,” the opening track for her recent album, Midnights.

While Swift released two prior videos from this current era, fans had been eager for what they suspected was the visuals for this song — after spotting some clips with purple hues in the album’s teaser trailer.

As it turns out, they were correct on the theories. The “Lavender Haze” video finds Swift with co-star Laith Ashley, as they party as a pretend couple with their closest friends. In an incredibly psychedelic twist, she soon discovers that she floated into outer space.

However, the actual backstory behind the song is about her longtime, real-life partner, actor Joe Alwyn.

“I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love,” Swift shared in a previous Instagram video about the song. “Like, If you were in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful.”

“I guess theoretically when you’re in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud,” she added. “And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now — not just, like, quote-unquote public figures — because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it.”

Watch Taylor Swift’s new music video for “Lavender Haze” above.