Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has already smashed a few records. On opening night, the singer dethroned fellow pop music superstar Madonna’s record for the most-attended woman concert in U.S. history. With a set list spanning three hours, even professional athletes are giving the “Snow On The Beach” singer praise for her on-stage performance. But Swift is even changing things up.

On Saturday, March 25, during the tour’s stop in Las Vegas, Swift brought out musician Marcus Mumford to sing their song “Cowboy Like Me.” The track, released in 2020, appeared on Swift’s Evermore album. Despite having a strict “no guests” on tour rule, the singer made an exception as the two performed the track live for the first time ever.

In a video grabbed by fans, Swift can be heard saying, “Las Vegas, Nevada, you are so lucky because we do have a special guest with us tonight.” She then introduced her collaborator before revealing that Mumford was indeed the guest.

Turning to Mumford, she asked, “Would you sing ‘Cowboy Like Me’ with me?”

Although Mumford has included the ballad in his live performance setlist quite a few times, according to Setlist.Fm, last night was the first time the duo had the opportunity to do so together.

Watch the clip below.