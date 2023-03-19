Ticketmaster may have dropped the ball when it came to the pre-sale of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. However, that hasn’t stopped the singer’s avid Swiftie fans from showing up in droves. In fact, it’s estimated that the tour has already earned just over half a billion dollars in the United States alone.

On March 17, in Glendale, Arizona, the tour kicked off with support from Paramore and Gayle. While local Glendale officials basked in being the launching point for the tour, temporarily renaming the city in Swift’s honor, they now have a cool piece of history to had to their record books. Not only did the “Anti-Hero” singer also sell out the opening night at State Farm Stadium due to overwhelming demand, but she also had to add a second date.

Now, according to Pop Base, Swift’s The Eras Tour opening night was a record-breaking night for more reasons than one. The outlet is reporting that it broke fellow pop star Madonna’s record for the most attended female concert in U.S. history. Based on the final ticket count, Swift’s opening night held an audience of over 69,000. The stadium has the capacity to hold up to 72,200 people.

Taylor Swift’s opening night of the Eras Tour broke Madonna’s record for most attended female concert in US history with an audience of over 69,000. pic.twitter.com/HkN6J4u2h2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 18, 2023

Madonna’s 1987 concert in Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California, previously held the record after the final count of attendees came in at 62,986 people.

