Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Arizona 2023
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Opening Night Just Made Concert History, A Record Previously Held By Madonna

Ticketmaster may have dropped the ball when it came to the pre-sale of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. However, that hasn’t stopped the singer’s avid Swiftie fans from showing up in droves. In fact, it’s estimated that the tour has already earned just over half a billion dollars in the United States alone.

On March 17, in Glendale, Arizona, the tour kicked off with support from Paramore and Gayle. While local Glendale officials basked in being the launching point for the tour, temporarily renaming the city in Swift’s honor, they now have a cool piece of history to had to their record books. Not only did the “Anti-Hero” singer also sell out the opening night at State Farm Stadium due to overwhelming demand, but she also had to add a second date.

Now, according to Pop Base, Swift’s The Eras Tour opening night was a record-breaking night for more reasons than one. The outlet is reporting that it broke fellow pop star Madonna’s record for the most attended female concert in U.S. history. Based on the final ticket count, Swift’s opening night held an audience of over 69,000. The stadium has the capacity to hold up to 72,200 people.

Madonna’s 1987 concert in Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California, previously held the record after the final count of attendees came in at 62,986 people.

