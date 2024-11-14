One of the highlights of The Eras Tour is when Taylor Swift gives a young fan her hat while performing “22.” The lucky recipient during a recent concert in Indianapolis was 7-year-old Eloise, who, despite her young age, has a connection to the pop star that goes way back.

Swift used to be very active on social media, including interacting with her fans on Instagram Live. Eloise’s Swiftie mom, Cindy Childs, was streaming one night when Swift jumped into the comments. “It was a really fun chat because Taylor was like, ‘Don’t wake her up,’ and all my friends were like, ‘Wake her up,'” she told USA Today. Swift stuck around for 45 minutes and said that she wanted to meet Eloise someday. Seven years later, she stayed true to her word.

Cindy shared her story on social media ahead of the Indianapolis date of The Eras Tour, and it went viral. “All my friends were like, ‘This is getting so much traction, you have to post where you’re sitting.’ So I tweeted that we were sitting in Section 112, Row 1 if anyone wants to trade bracelets,” she said. While Swift was performing “Love Story,” a member of her team “appeared with security guards and knelt down to the 7-year-old in a 1989 iridescent bomber jacket,” according to USA Today. “She asked the girl if she was Eloise and took her hand. Childs, her sister, and her niece trailed behind all the way to the end of the stage catwalk.”

You can watch what happened next here.