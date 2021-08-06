After starting off the day with a cryptic teaser video from Taylor Swift, her eagle-eyed fans were quick to discover that Phoebe Bridgers was going to be one of the surprise guests on the re-recorded version of Red that Swift is dropping this fall. But she actually shared even more than that a few hours later, previewing some of the best-known songs on her Instagram story — new versions, obviously. Check out snippets of “22” and her infamous foray into EDM “I Knew You Were Trouble” below.

But because Taylor knows exactly how to keep a news cycle spinning, she also shared even more with fans today. Confirming their decoding skills, Taylor let fans know that yes, Phoebe Bridgers would indeed be on the new version of Red, along with Chris Stapleton, and a new collab with her longtime friend, Ed Sheeran, who is of course featured on another iconic Red song, “Everything Has Changed.”

Congrats pals, you guessed the titles and ft. artists on Red (my version). The vault tracks will ft. @ChrisStapleton, @phoebe_bridgers, @mistersmims & @edsheeran❗️I can’t wait to dust off our highest hopes & relive these memories together. Pre-order now https://t.co/5VduTiOaKB pic.twitter.com/3BjCzI7Wag — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 6, 2021

The new songs from the vault with collaborations are as follows: “Nothing New” featuring Phoebe Bridgers, “I Bet You Think About Me” featuring Chris Stapleton, “Run” featuring Ed Sheeran. Check out Taylor’s tweet above for other new songs from the vault, including the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” and her own take on “Better Man,” a song she wrote for Little Big Town.