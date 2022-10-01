We are just weeks away from Taylor Swift ‘s 10th studio album, Midnights . As of now, we don’t know much about the album, aside from the title of a few tracks, and the fact that Swift worked with Jack Antonoff on the album’s production. However, fans are anxious for the new era, and for Swift to tour with all the material she’s released during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will Taylor Swift go on a stadium tour in 2023?

Since June 2020, Swift has released four bodies of work, including her eight and ninth studio albums, Folklore and Evermore, as well re-recordings of her albums, Fearless and Red. Each of the re-recorded albums contained re-recorded versions of the albums’ original tracks, as well as re-recordings of previously unreleased tracks recorded during those times. Midnights will mark the fifth project Swift has released over the course of two years, and since she hasn’t toured since 2017, its safe to say that the set list for the Midnights tour will be extensive. Especially because her planned series of festivals for her seventh album, Lover, was cancelled due to COVID.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the Hits Double Daily Twitter account shared, then deleted, a post saying that Swift is supposedly planning a “massive” stadium tour next year.

Though Swift has not confirmed a tour, Swifties are already certain the pop star will make an announcement soon.

“Why do some of you not believe that global superstar Taylor Swift would announce a massive stadium tour for 2023,” said one Twitter user, “months after releasing a new album, after she hasn’t toured in five years? It literally makes more sense than ever!!!”

Midnights is out 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.