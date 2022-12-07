taylor swift MTV EMAS 2022
Taylor Swift Reportedly Almost Partnered With FTX For Her Ticket Sales, Which Would’ve Been Even Worse

Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour ticket sale fiasco is still a hot topic, and it doesn’t seem like the Swifties are letting this one die anytime soon. Swift’s fans, who filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster, are refusing to take a settlement and are committed to fighting Ticketmaster’s allegedly shady practices in court. Although the Eras tour presale proved to be disastrous, things apparently could’ve been worse.

According to a report from Financial Times, Swift almost partnered with FTX for a sponsorship to the tune of $100 million.

Swift was initially in talks for some sort of sponsorship with the crypto exchange, which recently filed for bankruptcy. A source from FTX said Swift “would not, and did not, agree to an endorsement deal.” Another source noted that FTX and Swift were in talks of a partnership for her Eras tour, which would’ve involved non-fungible tokens.

“No one really liked the deal. It was too expensive from the beginning,” said one person close to the proposed deal. The person noted that the price of the tickets would’ve been “very high . . . really f*cking high. That’s front of the soccer jersey level prices.”

Neither Swift nor her team immediately returned our request for comment.

