The Swifties are out for blood. According to TMZ, fans of Taylor Swift have filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster following the infamous presale for Swift’s “Eras” tour that took place last month.

Documents obtained by TMZ see fans alleging that Ticketmaster was to send “verified” fans of Taylor Swift a code on Nov. 14, ahead of the presale date. The code would allow them access to the presale event, however, many fans allege that several of them didn’t get a code, or were sent codes that did not work.

The Swifties areas suing for “intentional deception,” and are also accusing Ticketmaster of allowing “scalpers” access to the presale. They also are suing LA County, where Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation is headquartered, alleging fraud, price fixing and antitrust violations. They plan to hit the company with a civil fine of $2500 per violation.

At the time of writing, Swift has not commented on the lawsuit, however, she has previously expressed her chagrin toward Ticketmaster and the events of the presale.

“It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets,” Swift said in an Instagram story last month, “but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”