Most people are of the belief that Taylor Swift can do no wrong, but if there’s one recurring point of criticism from recent years, it’s been her private jet usage and its impact on the environment. Now, Just Stop Oil, a group of climate-focused activists, have decided to leverage this attention: Recently, two group members broke into a private airfield where Swift’s private jet had landed and spray-painted two private jets.

🚨 JUST STOP OIL PAINT PRIVATE JETS HOURS AFTER TAYLOR SWIFT'S LANDS 🔥 Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where @taylorswift13's jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030. 💸 Donate — https://t.co/UwALfVtRmR pic.twitter.com/aORdvUuQmU — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 20, 2024

The group wrote (as NME notes), “Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where Taylor Swift’s jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030. We’re living in two worlds: one where billionaires live in luxury, able to fly in private jets away from the other, where unlivable conditions are being imposed on countless millions. Meanwhile, this system that is allowing extreme wealth to be accrued by a few, to the detriment of everyone else, is destroying the conditions necessary to support human life in a rapidly accelerating never-ending ‘cruel summer.’ Billionaires are not untouchable, climate breakdown will affect every single one of us.”

Police said Swift’s jet wasn’t actually at the airfield when the incident occurred, but it had landed there hours earlier. The two protesters were arrested on “suspicion of criminal damage and interference with the use or operation of national infrastructure.”

This comes shortly after Just Stop Oil pulled a similar stunt at Stonehenge.