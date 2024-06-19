A Dedicated Swiftie Spent Over $12,000 For An Old Taylor Swift Demo CD

It’s hard to remember a time when Taylor Swift wasn’t famous. For nearly two decades, the “Fortnight” hitmaker has dominated country and pop radio. But before she became a household name, she endured humble beginnings, as revealed by a demo CD which recently pulled in some big bucks through an online auction.

According to Goldin Auctions, a CD recorded by Swift, featuring two original songs, and some covers, sold for $12,505.

“At the age of 11, Swift traveled to Nashville with her mother to shop her demo around, with the demo containing cover songs of Dolly Parton and Dixie Chicks tunes,” read the description of the Demo CD. “All of which brings us to this hidden gem in our auction: an early, self-produced CD signed by Swift herself with a black marker.”

Final Sale Price on this Taylor Swift Signed Early Self-Produced CD – Beckett LOA: $12,505 pic.twitter.com/Sm00wNIRYX — Goldin (@GoldinCo) June 16, 2024

A photo of the disc shows that the demo CD features the original songs “Am I Ready For Love,” which was written by Celina Berman-Gray, as well as “Can I Go With You,” which was co-written with Greg McElrath. The CD also features covers of Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted To You” from Grease, “Here You Come Again” by Dolly Parton, and “There’s Your Trouble” by The Chicks, who were then known as Dixie Chicks.

Also on the disc is a link to Swift’s website, as well as a phone number and email address, where interested executives could reach out to Swift.

It’s safe to say, Swift’s musical pursuit paid off.